Owners of Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre 'jumping for joy' as housing plans rejected by council

Earlier this year, a survey was published which detailed proposals for a new development called Briggington Grange, with the business setting up a petition in protest that attracted over 4,000 signatures.

The plans proposed a “selection of flats, semi-detached and terraced housing” on land at Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre - threatening the future of the business - but were rejected this summer by CBC.

Iris Lee-Lo, wife of owner Anthony Lo, told the LBO: "We are very relieved, myself and all the staff. We're just happy. I think it was mainly environmental reasons.

Iris with staff and family. From left to right: Christopher Robinson, Iris Lee-Lo, Deborah Harries, Krystina Coomber and Aaron Lo. Image: Iris Lee-Lo.

"I jumped for joy myself. My husband, my family, were overwhelmed. The staff were relieved as well because obviously it would have meant the loss of their jobs.

"We're very happy with the results."

The developers Logic Land and Thrive Homes had suggested the garden centre could be relocated so it didn’t sit amongst the housing if its plans were to proceed, but Iris has said the places the business could relocate to are “limited”.

In its Notice of Refusal of Planning Permission, CBC states: “The proposed development represents over-development of the site by virtue of the cramped and poor layout.

Cupido minimus. Image: Iris Lee-Lo.

"The proposal would negatively impact on the character of the area due to the extension loss of natural features and inadequate provision of suitable replacements. The proposed development fails to provide a high quality development and is contrary to Policies HQ1 and EE4 of the Central Bedfordshire Local Plan and aims and objectives of the National Planning Policy Framework (2021)."

Noting environmental concerns in the Planning Officer Delegated report, the CBC Green Infrastructure Co-ordinator states: "The proposals do not include the retention of the important green infrastructure features of the site, such as the trees around its north, west and southern boundaries, and the hedge planting through the site.

"The trees currently provide a continuous canopy and therefore provide an important green infrastructure corridor."

Iris told the LBO: "We found a rare blue butterfly on site recently - cupido minimus."

Meanwhile, as well as the petition, CBC received 65 representations about Briggington Grange, broken down as two in support and 63 against.

The points raised by objectors included: "Leighton Buzzard is being over developed with little infrastructure to support it; loss of a key amenity and local benefit for those that use it; traffic will lead to congestion; town cannot cope and local residents suffer; no bus service to Luton from Leighton Buzzard (reliance on private cars); health service cannot cope; impact on wildlife (including badgers, foxes, hedgehogs); there is no need for more houses."

On the garden centre's importance to the community, Iris added: "The garden centre is a service as well as a place where people can meet up. I watch people come in and have a cup of tea - it's part of their lifestyle.

"I think they [the developers] will probably put the appeal in. I haven't heard from them directly."

For now, Iris concluded: "I'd like to say thank you to all the community who even brought the petition to their neighbours or asked their friends to come in and sign it.

"And I'd like to thank God. God has been a big part of this."