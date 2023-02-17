Council objects to car park food kiosk plan that could pose 'threat' to Leighton Buzzard businesses

The town council has objected to plans to transform a Leighton Buzzard car park into a site for commercial and food kiosks, citing that it could "threaten" nearby businesses.

At a meeting of its Planning and Transport Committee on Wednesday (February 15), Leighton-Linslade town councillors agreed that redevelopment of the car park north of Waterborne Walk Shopping Centre would "not contribute and safeguard the vitality of the town centre".

The application was submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) in January, proposing six units and 19 freestanding benches/tables on the land, with the target date for a decision on April 4. Applicant and site owner, Sheet Anchor Evolve (London) Ltd, says the kiosks would "supplement the existing retail offer" and "generate new employment opportunities".

Could the car park be transformed into a site for kiosks? Image: Google.

Explaining their concerns, Councillor Clive Palmer (Southcott ward) told the LBO: "We felt that it was the wrong location on a number of grounds, and that it could even be a threat to town centre businesses. And although not an immediate concern, odour and noise issues would have to be looked into."

The applicant stated the development would result in the loss of 16 car parking spaces, but that there was currently "a surplus" of spaces within the multi-storey.

However, Councillor Palmer claimed: "The applicant stated that there is plenty of room in the multi-storey, which in one sense is true, but the business hours it proposes extend beyond the opening hours of the multi-storey."

The opening hours for the kiosks would be from 8am to 10.30pm Monday to Saturday (and 10am to 4pm on Sundays). Therefore, when the multi storey closes for the night, there would no longer be the alternative of Waterborne Walk for mid-to-late evening.

Councillor Palmer concluded: "We have lots of food and takeaways in the centre, and there's the market as well. What with covid and the present economic situation [Cost of Living crisis], we felt that it could pose a threat. There's already a number of empty units in the high street. And having six kiosk units isn't exactly going to enhance the appearance of the area."

A "lack of information and detail" regarding future users was also a concern. The council agreed to recommend that CBC objects to the application.

