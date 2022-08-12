A review of part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s Schools for the Future programme has led to two significant tweaks to the original proposals.

Plans for Aspley Guise Village School to become a primary have been scrapped for now because of planning and access problems, while age range changes at several schools in the Shefford and Stotfold cluster have been put back.

The alterations were agreed at a meeting of the local authority’s executive committee.

Children walking to school

Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark said: “This report asks to revoke a decision to alter the age range at Aspley Guise Village School from next month.

“And it seeks to modify the implementation date of September 2023 for age range change at a number of schools in the Shefford and Stotfold cluster until September 2025.

“Following the adoption of the Local Plan and in line with the Schools for the Future reset, the current plans have been reviewed against growth.

“Within this cluster, the analysis clearly shows the proposals would lead to significant over supply of primary places.

“A new model has been drafted in consultation with the schools, which is subject to further detailed assessments of their sites.”

This affects Southill, Shillington, Stondon, St Mary’s Clophill, Roecroft, Shefford, Fairfield Park and Haynes lower schools, according to a report to the committee.

“The executive previously approved the permanent expansion of Aspley Guise Village School, with an increase in age range to become a primary from September,” said executive member for families, education and children councillor Clark.

“It’s part of a trio of schools with Swallowfield Lower and Fulbrook Middle, which are proceeding earlier than their neighbours to a two-tier model.

“While there’s been significant progress over the changes with the other schools, Aspley Guise has run into significant planning and site access problems.

“These can’t be overcome and regrettably there are no affordable or deliverable solutions to rectify the challenges presented.

“The council can’t proceed with the extension of the school and alternative places for year five pupils have been secured at Fulbrook, which will become an extended secondary school in September.”

Independent Woburn and Aspley Guise councillor John Baker told the meeting: “I understand why the decision is being taken, but it doesn’t provide any comfort for the school.

“I hope the council leader will look carefully again at Aspley Guise one day, if circumstances change and there’s a route to delivering a primary for the village.”

Conservative council leader and Arlesey councillor Richard Wenham replied: “The executive and officers are always open to consider new information if and when it becomes available.”

Councillor Clark added: “Our officers are very much in contact with the head teacher and the governing body about the future of Aspley Guise.

“I realise this decision is enormously disappointing for both the staff and the families in the village.