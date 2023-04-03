Concerns double yellow line scheme for 'dangerous' Linslade junction could push parking problem to residential streets

Double yellow lines

A further meeting is due to be held before double yellow lines are painted close to a “dangerous junction” in Linslade, a meeting heard.

Safety concerns were raised by local residents over vehicles parked in Corbet Ride, The Wharf and Knaves Hill, according to a traffic management meeting report.

“Vehicles are being parked at the junction with Knaves Hill and St Mary’s Way creating lack of visibility for drivers,” said the report. “New development means an anticipated increase of traffic using the junction.

“And at Knaves Hill, close to the Soulbury Road and Chestnut Hill junctions, parked vehicles cause motorists to drive on the opposite side of the road on a downhill blind bend, when heading towards Soulbury Road.

“Double yellow lines are proposed just inside Corbet Ride to restrict parking around the junction with Knaves Hill and St Mary’s Way, and within The Wharf to restrict parking on the junction.

“Yellow lines are also planned on Knaves Hill to restrict parking on the hill and around the bend towards Soulbury Road, and between the junctions of Soulbury Road and Chestnut Hill.”

Two comments on Corbet Ride were both supportive, although one suggested there would be displacement of parked vehicles while the other wanted further restrictions, explained the report.

Both representations over The Wharf were in favour, while there were eight replies over Knaves Hill. Five objected over the displacement of parked vehicles, and the other three responses also mentioned this issue.

Principal highways officer Peter Orchard told the meeting: “We acknowledge vehicles currently parked at Knaves Hill could relocate elsewhere.

“The suggestion is once these ‘No waiting’ restrictions begin, we see whether anything extra is required,” he said.

Several residents warned in written statements that commuter parking would be forced up Chestnut Hill where vehicles would be in front of houses, once the restrictions start on Knaves Hill.

Independent Linslade councillor Victoria Harvey warned: “There’s increased pressure over parking, and many residents are desperate to avoid paying the railway station parking charges in a cost of living crisis.

“Knaves Hill is a dangerous junction. I’ve raised this since 2019. The service road on Soulbury Road was as nervous as the residents in Chestnut Hill and Chestnut Rise over the commuter parking.

“I’m loathe to lose the chance of improving this area. I beg that Chestnut Rise is also considered for parking restrictions.”

Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno, who chairs the meeting, said: “I’m conscious when we do a scheme we migrate that overflow traffic somewhere else.

“There were comments around bushes impacting on the visibility splays. Can we check whether those can be cut back?

“Parking bays in Soulbury Road are outside of the scope of what’s being considered. Commuter parking is the underlying issue here.

“We’ll agree the Knaves Hill proposal and examine on site what can be done to support Chestnut Hill residents. This scheme may be delayed until after our meeting to combine those areas.

