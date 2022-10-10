Cost of £25m leisure centre in Leighton Linslade could rise before summer 2025 opening date

Leighton Buzzard’s new £25m leisure centre might rise in price before completion, but contingency funds should ensure everything promised is delivered, a meeting heard.

Rising construction costs could inflate the cost before the planned opening in the summer of 2025, an extraordinary meeting of Central Bedfordshire Council’s sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee was told.

The outcomes of a consultation process were reported to councillors, just four days before CBC’s executive decides whether to proceed with the project and submit a planning application.

A sketch of the new centre.

Conservative Sandy councillor Tracey Stock said: “This was identified in the leisure facilities strategy approved in June 2021.

“The centre will deliver the scale and quality of facilities for the planned population of the Leighton Linslade area. There’s £25m in our medium-term financial plan.

“It received significant support from the consultation with 80 per cent backing the three pools, the gym, cafe and changing facilities.

“One key concern was about the location, which is almost three-quarters of a mile from the town centre. Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in contrast is about half a mile.

Advertisement

“But the leisure centre feasibility assessment showed no need for more than one centre in the area,” added councillor Stock, who’s the executive member for health, wellbeing and communities.

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion described it as “an excellent initiative in the current climate”, saying: “I’m pleased with the increase from a six lane to an eight lane pool.” He was reassured there would be sufficient seating in the spectator gallery.

The sports hall and squash court facilities will remain in community use through an agreement with Cedars Upper School.

Advertisement

Councillor Versallion asked whether Tiddenfoot could be bought by a private enterprise.

Conservative Dunstable Watling councillor and executive member for housing and assets Eugene Ghent replied: “If we’re providing a new leisure centre, the old building will be declared surplus.

“It then sits in our assets portfolio until the council decides what to do with it. The site isn’t for sale currently. It would have to go through a disposal process via the executive. We’re not asking for tenders to buy the building.”

Liberal Democrat Linslade councillor Peter Snelling supported the investment in Leighton Linslade and money coming into the town but said residents are unhappy at losing the current facility in Linslade.

Advertisement

“On financing, we need an absolute commitment from the resources people, as the cost certainly will be above the £25m. I hope we won’t be coming back saying we’re reducing it to six lanes.

“It’s important the community use agreement with Cedar Upper School is in place. Is there a diving facility?” he inquired.

Councillor Stock informed him that diving depends on the depth of the pool. “It was looked into,” she explained. “We need a larger facility to accommodate a deeper pool. That would be hugely costly beyond the current budget.

“The cost is likely to increase to higher than the £25m. I’m assured the contingency fund will cover that. It’s a requirement by Sports England for the community agreement.”

Advertisement