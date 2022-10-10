Probationary period of six months introduced for new allotment holders in Leighton-Linslade

Leighton-Linslade Town Council has introduced a probationary period of six months for new allotment holders.

At a Grounds and Environmental Committee meeting, councillors discussed the need for greater scrutiny of tenancies to ensure land was being "worked adequately".

It was agreed to introduce the probationary period along with a three-month "check-in" of all new agreements.

The minutes state: "The committee was advised that more plots had been re-allocated in 2021 than in the previous four years but that, unfortunately, those new plot-holders had not all been able to commit to adequate maintenance of their allotment."

It was also agreed to endorse a joint review of the allotment agreement with the Leighton Linslade Allotment Association to include minimum "acceptable cultivation levels" of seven hours per week on average.