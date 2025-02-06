Government devolution plans for local authorities in Bedfordshire "shelved" for now

Government devolution plans for local authorities in Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes have been "shelved" for now but further conversations are expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restructuring process would combine councils into a wider regional representation, with an elected mayor.

Central Bedfordshire Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny met the local government minister, Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, and leaders of neighbouring authorities, yesterday. (Weds 5th)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, he said “The government intends to move ahead quickly with its priority programme for devolution.

Central Bedfordshire Council headquarters - and inset CBC leader Cllr Adam Zerny. Images: CBC.

“This could see elected mayors in some areas as early as May next year. We’ll watch with interest as these proposals are implemented elsewhere to understand the impact.

“This will help us be certain of the benefits we want to achieve for our residents. I wrote to the government last month to understand what this priority programme would mean for our area.

“The government told me yesterday it wants to continue conversations with Central Bedfordshire and our neighbouring local authorities, which would come together as a strategic authority under a mayor with devolved powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would reduce the number of local authorities in England by removing the district councils, such as those in Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. It could mean the loss of some local control for councils.

“Mayors will likely get new powers over planning strategy, regional transport, energy, skills and employment,” he explained. “The White Paper also mentions financial benefits which have accrued for other mayoral authorities.

“This includes “£30.5m of funding” achieved for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, although that can’t be guaranteed for other areas.

“The government is clear that if local authorities don’t pull their weight, their hands will be forced. We need to remain part of this process, at least until we know the full picture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motion to a CBC full council meeting last month, seeking support for councillor Zerny to continue talks with the government, was passed unanimously.

Former CBC deputy leader and Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker posted on social media: “While there are potentially some financial advantages to devolution, such as economies of scale and some mayoral funding, we would lose some of our planning powers, which isn’t a good thing.

“Any mayoral strategic authority needs to have a minimum population of 1.5m residents, according to the government. CBC currently has 300,000. The government was looking for local authorities keen to work together for this first wave of devolution.

“This is likely where CBC fell down, as two groups of local authorities could have combined. These would be:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) group, including Bedford, Luton, Milton Keynes, North and West Northamptonshire Councils and CBC;

or Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK), which aligns with local healthcare provision.

“Given everyone couldn’t agree which was the best model, I suspect we were viewed as being too complicated.”

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion announced on X: “Good news. We’re not included in the first wave of council reorganisations in England.

“We couldn’t agree among Bedford, Central Beds, Luton and MK, so they’ve shelved us. Not a priority for my residents or anyone else I’ve met!”