Latest attempt to build homes on former paddock near Linslade Wood set to be opposed by campaigners

Soulbury Road development location plan; Austin-Smith:Lord Ltd

Campaigners are expected to oppose a fresh attempt to build housing on an environmentally sensitive area close to Linslade Wood.

Applicant Peabody Trust has submitted full plans to Central Bedfordshire Council for 54 properties with parking, an access and amenity space on land between Linslade reservoir and 138 Soulbury Road.

The five-acre site is a former paddock located to the north of Leighton Road and Soulbury Road, and to the west of the main Linslade urban area, according to a planning statement from RPS on behalf of the trust.

“There are three temporary non-fixed metal storage boxes there, otherwise the patch of land is undeveloped,” said the report.

The planning application is for 36 houses and 18 flats, which consists of market housing, social, affordable or intermediate rent and self- and custom build properties.

There would be 17 three-bedroom and two four-bed houses, four one-bedroom and eight two-bed flats available as market housing.

Two one-bedroom and four two-bed flats, six two-bedroom, three two-bed and two four-bedroom would be offered as social, affordable or intermediate rent, with six two-bed self- and custom build properties.

Parking would be provided for 106 vehicles, while there would be storage space for 168 bicycles.

Former Leighton-Linslade town councillor Clive Palmer organised a petition in 2018 to protect the area from housing. But CBC included the land in its Local Plan 2015 to 2035 for future development.

He said previously: “Residents here feel very strongly about this, particularly the environmental damage in relation to Linslade Wood, which borders the site.”

Previous applications over the years have been objected to on environmental and ecological grounds, as well as sustainability, landscape and highway safety issues, added Mr Palmer, warning: “There’s now another battle to be fought.”

The town council’s planning and transport committee has opposed development in this area previously as a matter of principle, with earlier applications thrown out.

A motion was tabled by LLTC at one stage, asking CBC to buy the site to protect the land and wood for future generations.

Director of RPS Tanya Jordan explained in the planning statement: “The proposal has been subject to several detailed pre-application discussions with CBC’s planning and technical officers.

“These talks were particularly with regard to the detailed design, and the transport and ecology impacts on the site. The design of the scheme has evolved since then, with the most recent pre-application advice supporting the design and form of development that reflects the general local character.

“The principle of residential development is supported through CBC’s allocation of the site as suitable for a small and medium housing project within the adopted Local Plan.

“A range of technical assessments confirm this would have an appropriate environmental impact, safeguard local amenity and provide residential accommodation in compliance with the relevant standards.

“Planning benefits include 54 high quality homes, at least a policy compliant level of affordable housing, new soft landscaping and buffers, including tree planting, shrubs and green spaces, and sustainability with new planting, cycle parking and EV charging facilities.”