More than 600 sites suggested for housing or industrial development in Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council headquarters.

More than 600 sites have been suggested for potential development in Central Bedfordshire for when the new Local Plan is adopted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The list is due to be whittled down by Central Bedfordshire Council officers in the coming months to reach a practical and legally sound position before future plan examination.

A public consultation will be held in due course for residents to react to the areas nominated as feasible land to be developed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Plan sets out future strategic policies in Central Bedfordshire, and was last adopted in 2021. It outlines areas of industrial growth and housing, transport infrastructure, retail and town centres, employment and the economy.

The document also covers greenbelt issues and development in the countryside, policies to provide sustainability and adapt to climate change, as well as planning for Gypsies and Travellers.

Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham raised the topic during open questions at a CBC full council meeting, noting: “The call for sites for the CBC Local Plan closed in January.

“When will the council be publishing the full list of submitted sites?” he asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny replied: “I hold regular conversations with officers around the vast number of sites which have been put forward.

“We’ve had more than 600 sites. There’ll be plenty of work to come in the course of the next year to understand which can be knocked out straight away, and which will undergo the usual and legal processes that take place from the Local Plan perspective.

“So I can’t give you a definitive answer when that might be. But officers know how important this is, and they’re certain members and the wider public are eager to see as soon as possible which sites have been put forward.”

Councillor Wenham added: “Previous calls for sites have resulted in these being published three months or so after the close of the call, allowing the public plenty of time to comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there were more sites the last time this happened than the 600 referred to here. So I hope the leader can confirm he’s trying not in any way to interfere with the selection process by delaying publication as long as possible, that gives residents no time at all to review these sites and comment appropriately.”

Councillor Zerny explained: “There’ll be a full public consultation eventually for the requisite amount of time.

“Residents will get all the opportunity the council must provide legally. From that perspective, this will be public and we’ll ensure people find out about it in due course.”