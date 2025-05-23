New chairman for Central Bedfordshire Council

Central Bedfordshire Council's headquarters and inset, councillor Kevin Collins

The new chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council is Conservative Caddington councillor Kevin Collins.

He succeeds The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey, who was elected to the post after the May 2023 local elections.

Councillor Mackey was nominated to stand again for a third year, at CBC’s annual meeting. But he lost out in a vote to councillor Collins, who received 31 votes to councillor Mackey’s 16, with eight abstentions.

Independent Caddington councillor Vicky Malone has been appointed vice-chairman of CBC. She won a vote ahead of the previous vice-chairman and The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Sandy councillor Sue Bell.

Councillor Collins was elected to CBC after winning a by-election in 2014, while councillor Malone has been representing Caddington ward since the elections in May 2023.

As well as presiding over full council meetings in this mayoral style role, councillor Collins will represent CBC on civic visits and at ceremonial events, while raising funds and awareness for his chosen charities, according to CBC in a press release.

Councillor Collins said after the meeting: “I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to represent the council. It’s a privilege and an honour to do this, and I will do so diligently with great pride.”

Councillor Malone explained afterwards: “I’m delighted to be elected CBC vice-chairman. I congratulate councillor Collins on being elected as chairman, and I’m committed to supporting him throughout his term of office.”

Nominating councillor Collins, Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham described it as a non-political post, saying: “In my experience, we’ve not retained the same chairman for more than two consecutive years.

“It’s healthy to bring fresh eyes and ears to the chairman’s seat, regardless of the supporters and opponents of the incumbent. It’s certainly not a judgment on the usually exemplary way the current chairman has gone about the task.

“He has a reputation for adopting a fair and measured approach, often offering cautionary advice and words of reconciliation.”

Proposing councillor Mackey, The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker said: “He’s conducted himself in the most dignified manner during the past two years.

“He treats everyone with a very even hand and in the same way, regardless of their political persuasion. His approach is incredibly fair and measured.

“He does his level best to facilitate a constructive way forward for this council so that everyone can have a part in it.”

Councillor Mackey congratulated councillor Collins after the vote, saying: “He has what it takes to be chairman.”

Both the previous chairman and his deputy councillor Bell thanked officers for their help during the last two years.

She described the role as “tremendous”, adding that she never expected to be appointed “within about ten minutes”, as one of the new intake of councillors on CBC from the 2023 local elections.