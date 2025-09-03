Petition against housing project on environmentally sensitive land near Linslade Wood tops 1,000 signatures

Soulbury Road development location plan; Austin-Smith:Lord Ltd

A petition opposing a planned residential development in Linslade has attracted more than 1,100 signatures.

A revised project for the housing on an environmentally sensitive area close to Linslade Wood has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

Community benefit society Peabody Trust has applied to build 54 properties, an access and amenity space on land between Linslade reservoir and 138 Soulbury Road.

Its full plans would provide 36 houses and 18 flats, with market housing, social, affordable or intermediate rent, and self- and custom build properties. There would be parking for 106 vehicles and storage space for 168 bicycles, as well as landscaping work.

The local authority’s website planning portal reveals that of 265 responses received, 259 are against the proposals, two are in favour, there are three general comments and the one petition against containing 1,144 signatures.

On the change.org website, the petitioners warn: “This development poses significant risks and challenges to our community.

“It would lead to the destruction of local flora and fauna, increase air, water, light and noise pollution, and may add to water drainage problems causing potential flooding locally.

“The large number of residential units will lead to overcrowding in schools, parks and community facilities, while a Section 106 (legal) agreement offering money to the NHS and education won’t solve the issues.

“Increased traffic volumes will make our streets more congested and less safe. An extra burden would be placed on public services, such as healthcare, emergency services, and waste management.

“It threatens to alter the historic and aesthetic character of our community, undermining its cultural heritage and identity, without any clear evidence of a biodiversity net gain.

“We advocate instead for development projects which align with sustainable growth principles, preserve our natural environment, and maintain the character and quality of life in our community.”

Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s planning and transport committee “has consistently opposed this site’s allocation for residential development, believing it to be wholly inappropriate”. But the area was allocated for housing within the CBC Local Plan.

“Its designation as greenbelt should remain,” explained the committee, which maintained its objection to the application. “This would represent urban sprawl compromising the biodiversity value of the adjoining Linslade Wood and create highway safety concerns.”

The five-acre site is a former paddock located to the north of Leighton Road and Soulbury Road, and to the west of the main Linslade urban area, according to a planning statement from consultancy RPS on behalf of the applicant.

“There are three temporary non-fixed metal storage boxes there, otherwise the patch of land is undeveloped,” said the statement.

Director of RPS Tanya Jordan added: “The proposal has been subject to several detailed pre-application discussions with CBC’s planning and technical officers around the transport and ecology impacts.

“The design of the scheme has evolved since then, with the most recent pre-application advice supporting a form of development reflecting the general local character. CBC’s adopted Local Plan allocates the site as suitable for a small and medium housing project.

“Planning benefits include 54 high quality homes, at least a policy compliant level of affordable housing, green spaces and sustainability, with more planting of trees and shrubs.”

CBC’s development management committee is expected to consider the plans in due course.