More than 200 objections to housing plan for site near Linslade Wood

Soulbury Road development location plan; Austin-Smith:Lord Ltd

A petition is among more than 220 objections to a revised project for housing on an environmentally sensitive area close to Linslade Wood.

Applicant Peabody Trust wants to build 54 properties, with parking, an access and amenity space, on land between Linslade reservoir and 138 Soulbury Road.

Its full plans are for 36 houses and 18 flats, consisting of market housing, social, affordable or intermediate rent, and self- and custom build properties.

Parking for 106 vehicles would be provided and storage space for 168 bicycles, as well as landscaping work. The scheme seeks to discharge foul water from the development site into the foul drainage network running along Soulbury Road and Leighton Road, said the application form submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

The local authority’s website planning portal reveals that of 230 responses received, there are 224 (and the petition) against the plans, two in support, and three general comments.

A resident suggested on a social media site: “We still are one of the worst counties for getting to see a doctor, while infrastructure isn’t in place for some of the new sites. What makes this any different? Presumably more protests needed.” Another replied: “We fight again!”

Residents are unhappy about potential environmental damage relating to Linslade Wood, which borders the site. Objections have been raised to previous applications at this site on environmental and ecological grounds.

Other concerns have been expressed about sustainability, landscape and highway safety issues. The town council’s planning and transport committee has opposed development in this area in he past, as a matter of principle.

At one stage, a motion was tabled by Leighton-Linslade Town Council asking CBC to buy the site to protect the land and wood for future generations.

The five-acre site is a former paddock located to the north of Leighton Road and Soulbury Road, and to the west of the main Linslade urban area, according to a planning statement from consultancy RPS on behalf of the applicant.

“There are three temporary non-fixed metal storage boxes there, otherwise the patch of land is undeveloped,” explained the report.

Director of RPS Tanya Jordan said: “The proposal has been subject to several detailed pre-application discussions with CBC’s planning and technical officers.

“These talks were particularly with regard to the detailed design, and the transport and ecology impacts on the site. The design of the scheme has evolved since then, with the most recent pre-application advice supporting the design and form of development that reflects the general local character.

“The principle of residential development is supported through CBC’s allocation of the site as suitable for a small and medium housing project within the adopted Local Plan.

“A range of technical assessments confirm this would have an appropriate environmental impact, safeguard local amenity and provide residential accommodation in compliance with the relevant standards.

“Planning benefits include 54 high quality homes, at least a policy compliant level of affordable housing, new soft landscaping and buffers, including trees, shrubs and green spaces, and sustainability with more planting, a cycle storage area and EV charging facilities.”

CBC’s development management committee will decide whether to approve or reject the plans in due course.