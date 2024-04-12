Petition calls for action to protect a park in Leighton Buzzard described as a “vital haven” for nearby families

Roman Gate Action Group

A campaign is being stepped up to protect a community park in Leighton Buzzard, described as a “vital haven” for nearby families, from development.

The Roman Gate action group of local residents has begun a petition calling for the open space and play area on their estate in the town to be formally adopted by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Residents were urged previously by the group to oppose plans for two large commercial units on land at Aurora Rise.

CBC Leighton Linslade South councillors Shaun Roberts, Chris Leaman and Emma Holland-Lindsay are backing the campaign to prevent the local park from being concreted over.

The land is “an important green space used by residents of the Roman Gate estate to enjoy for exercise and dog walking, and for children to play”, according to the ward councillors.

“Yet years on from families moving into their homes, the park still hasn’t been adopted leaving it vulnerable to development,” they warned.

“This green space is really important for the health and wellbeing of the community on Roman Gate,” explained councillor Leaman. “But without being properly adopted and managed by the council, the area remains vulnerable to greedy developers wanting to build on it.

“Residents have endured years of worry about whether this vital haven will be protected. So it’s high time the council acted and got this moving to safeguard this park for the future.”

Parks, playing fields and play areas can be adopted by a local authority, or another organisation such as The Parks Trust. Smaller incidental public open space could be transferred to a management company chosen by a developer.

Residents united against the potential commercial development of the site, a year ago, confirming the green space “is well-loved and used as a park by the nearby community, who would be devastated to see it go”.

The action group said at the time: “We’re demanding the application be withdrawn and the land handed over to CBC as permitted in the Section 106 legal agreement for the Roman Gate development.

“The park played a critical role for residents during the Covid-19 lockdown. It provided people with an escape, which was crucial to their health and wellbeing.”

Developers Litton Properties Limited and Arnold White Group Limited submitted the plans to CBC, suggesting their vision would create a “dynamic, community space” and “grow employment”, while offering a larger play area and space for dog walkers.

“The parcel of land is currently undeveloped, vacant grassland left over from residential development to the south,” added the applicants.

“The units in this project would mainly be E class uses for indoor sport, recreation and fitness, creche or day nurseries, and professional services, such as small consultancy businesses, groups of individuals expanding their remote working space, or food and drink sales.

“This scheme would provide much-needed commercial and employment opportunities.”