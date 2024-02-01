Plans for residential work studios on greenbelt land in Linslade refused on appeal

The proposed development. Image: Shaw and Jagger Architects.

Plans for residential work studios on greenbelt land in Linslade have been refused on appeal.

An outline application for 20 artisans’ units behind 133 Stoke Road, next to Linslade Wood, was submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council by Kevin Smith from Knebworth.

The local authority’s development management committee refused the proposals, which were strongly opposed by Leighton-Linslade Town Council and have been dismissed on appeal this week.

A planning inspector concluded: “The project would be inappropriate development in the greenbelt. This would result in the loss of openness and undermine its purposes.

“The location of the site doesn’t meet the requirements in local policy for new development. I’ve found harm with regard to character and appearance, biodiversity and the natural environment, highway safety and flood risk.

“There’s also the failure to provide financial contributions, and adequate provision of affordable housing and social accommodation plots.

“The appellant contended it would be a unique and innovative development, amounting to very special circumstances in the greenbelt.”

An artisan live work community of 20 residential studios was to be created, with commercial elements, associated communal facilities and parking, according to the application form.

CBC rejected the plans saying: “The proposed development of 20 live work residential units is inappropriate in the greenbelt and harmful to it.

“No factors are evident which could amount to very special circumstances to clearly outweigh the harm. The planned project is outside the settlement envelope of Leighton Linslade and is in open countryside.

“By reason of a lack of affordable homes, as well as self-build and custom units, the proposal would fail to deliver a mix of housing types to meet identified local need and to encourage sustainable, inclusive and mixed communities.

“The location and indicative layout would erode the buffer between established residential development and Linslade Wood, a county wildlife site.

“It would have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the countryside and landscape, including Linslade Wood and the Greensand Ridge nature improvement area.

“Eight miles from the Ashridge Commons and Woods site of special scientific interest (SSSI) within the Chilterns Beechwoods special area of conservation (SAC), this would add to the recreational disturbance in that area.

“It would be likely to harm the integrity of the conservation purposes of the SAC. There’s no clear indication that it wouldn’t increase flood risk, while this also fails to show use of a sustainable approach to manage surface water.

“And the plans fail to make adequate provision for off-street parking,” added CBC. “If permitted, this would lead to an increase in on-street parking, creating extra hazards and inconvenience to users of the highway.

“It lacks any indication that appropriate junction and forward visibility would be available for the prevailing speed of vehicles passing along Stoke Road.”

After the town council’s planning and transport committee objected to the outline scheme, ex-town councillor Clive Palmer described the area as “not designated in the Local Plan for development”.