Relocation plans of Leighton Buzzard bookmaker opposed by town councillors over lack of vitality for town centre

Jennings Bet - Google Maps

Plans for a betting shop to relocate from its town centre premises to a nearby location in Leighton Buzzard are being opposed by town councillors.

Jennings Bet wants to move from its site at 13/15 Lake Street to 48 High Street, which was a branch of financial services company HSBC. The bank’s former site is vacant.

The bookmaker is seeking a more prominent area for its outlet and has submitted a change of use application to Central Bedfordshire Council, Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s planning and transport committee heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town councillors are concerned about the premises the firm would be leaving having that employment use attached, and whether it would become a future betting office.

They opposed the application because they say when taken into account with a licensed premises in the High Street, another bookmakers would do little to add to the vitality of the central shopping area.

The committee decided should the change of use be granted by CBC that an active window display would be preferable, rather than LED lighting, to provide something more in keeping with a traditional betting shop.

A town council spokesman said: “Town councillors consider this isn’t the shopper and visitor footfall magnet that one would otherwise hope for in the town centre area.”