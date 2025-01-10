Scaled down plans for housing on brownfield site in Leighton Buzzard recommended for approval despite objections

Pledge Office Chairs Millstream Works, Mill Road, Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Scaled down plans for housing on brownfield site in Leighton Buzzard to enable firm to relocate locally recommended for approval v.1

Revised plans to demolish commercial buildings on a brownfield site in Leighton Buzzard and build up to 92 homes are being recommended for approval, despite objections from 60 local residents and the town council.

Applicant Mick Mugford, of Pledge Office Chairs Limited, has submitted outline plans to Central Bedfordshire Council for the housing on land at Millstream Works in Mill Road.

The scheme would replace a general industrial use of this location, as Pledge Office Chairs Limited wants to redevelop it and relocate its business to a “more suitable” area of the town, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

It would include market housing, social affordable rent, and custom and self-build homes, with 199 parking spaces.

“The site contains several commercial buildings, with a mix of manufacturing and company offices,” said the report. “The northern part is undeveloped and designated greenbelt, with the River Ouzel and Grand Union Canal nearby.

“It isn’t considered to result in harm to the character or appearance of the area or wider landscape, and will deliver a net gain in biodiversity on site. It wouldn’t amount to inappropriate development within the greenbelt area of this location.

“Overall, it’s thought the benefits outweigh the harm identified and the conflict with the development plan.”

Property consultants and commercial agents Kirkby Diamond said in its planning design and access statement: “The current buildings on the site are no longer fit for purpose and the proposal will enable the firm’s relocation to new premises elsewhere within the district.

“This will ensure the continued future of Pledge Office Chairs and allow it to modernise its operations, securing greater efficiencies. It will secure its long-term future and allow the firm to grow.

“Its development for residential purposes will resolve conflicts associated with historical industrial activities set in a predominantly residential area. It would result in the efficient and effective use of previously developed land to deliver extra housing.

“The applicant reviewed the earlier plans and made specific changes, markedly reducing the density of development.”

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is opposed to the project as “the land isn’t identified for housing development” in the CBC Local Plan.

It has “concerns about the flood risk and surface water drainage”, a narrow access to the site “with no prospect of significantly widening it”, the impact of significantly increased traffic, and “the close proximity of the sewage pumping station” to the housing.

There are 60 objections from neighbours, with similar concerns, while one wrote in support of the plans, saying: “This will provide much-needed housing on an accessible, sustainable, brownfield site, with improvements made since the earlier application.”

The Greensand Trust said: “We welcome the redevelopment of this industrial site, but only when it makes a significant contribution to the landscape, biodiversity and recreational infrastructure of the area.

“Unfortunately this application, while making some improvements on the previous application, still falls significantly short of doing this.”

The committee is due to consider the plans at its meeting on Wednesday (January 15).