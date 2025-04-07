Threat of legal action hanging over footpath diversion plans at Leighton Buzzard Railway Station

Network Rail’s plans to divert a footpath over the West Coast Mainline at Leighton Buzzard are recommended for refusal by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The proposed diversion “would be substantially less convenient to the public”, have “a significant detrimental effect on the enjoyment of the path” and create risks to CBC from increased accident and maintenance liability, according to a report to its development management committee.

Network Rail contractors demolished a footbridge taking Leighton Linslade footpath number 68 over the four-track railway line at Leighton Buzzard Railway Station in 2019, on the basis it was structurally unsafe, said the report.

“The company applied subsequently to divert the legal line of the footpath to follow the station footbridge furthest north. Responses from the public on the diversion proposal are generally negative, including a preference for using the southern footbridge or reinstating the old footbridge.

“External legal advice provided to CBC indicates the diversion applied for would be substantially less convenient and less enjoyable to the public because of its circuitous and much longer route, (283 metres instead of 73 metres).

“There are implications for increased injury liability, difficulties with access for maintenance and associated additional liabilities, extra compensation costs, and possible interference of the right of way and for its users by the franchise holder of the station. These factors wouldn’t make it expedient to confirm a diversion order,” warned the report.

“The recommended refusal of the diversion application places an obligation on Network Rail to reinstate the original footbridge, and resurrects CBC’s duty to assert and protect the public’s right to use the current line of the footpath.

“This includes taking legal action if necessary against Network Rail to restore the previous route. The legal line of the path across the track has been blocked by Network Rail fencing at the eastern and western boundaries of the railway’s land.

“A periodically renewed temporary traffic regulation order has imposed a closure of the footpath since May 2019, with the public using an alternative diversion route over the southernmost of the two passenger footbridges.

“The station is managed as a franchise by the train operating company, West Midlands Trains Limited.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey posted on a community online chat service: “The officer recommendation to turn it down. means it’s likely CBC orders Network Rail to build a replacement bridge.

“Why do we need a third bridge over the railway costing millions of pounds, when there’s such a shortage of public money for health, community facilities and special school places?

“Network Rail proposed to include access to the lifts from Southcourt Avenue in its plans for the footpath diversion. If money is to be spent by the company and the Department for Transport on Leighton Buzzard Railway Station, surely the first priority is that lift access.

“Redesigning the station forecourt to make it safe for pedestrians, restoring the southern bridge, which is very dilapidated, and having secure cycle storage to prevent bike thefts are other requirements.

“If a new bridge is built costing millions of pounds, my fear is further funding for the station will be unlikely.” The committee is due to consider the project on Wednesday, April 9.