Vacancy on Town Council

Are you interested in being a councillor?

Following the recent resignation of a councillor, the Town Council currently has a vacancy for Grovebury ward and is seeking to co-opt a new member of the Council.

The Town Council is responsible for services including parks, play areas, allotments, cemeteries, market, community events, community grants and more. The Council comprises 21 volunteer councillors and 40 members of staff. Councillors are responsible for decision making and guiding the strategic direction of the Council.

Would you like to help shape decisions about local facilities, events and services? Do you feel you can represent the local community and volunteer some time to be part of a pro-active and forward-looking parish council? No prior experience as a councillor is necessary as training and support will be available. Councillors may be members of a political group or may be wholly independent.

Town Council offices

For more information including eligibility criteria and details of how to apply, please visit the Town Council website.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Thursday, 19 June with the decision to be made by Council at its meeting on Monday, 30 June 2025.