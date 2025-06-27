Hundreds sign petition calling for Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable MP to ‘actively support residents’

More than 350 people have signed a petition urging Alex Mayer MP to “engage with the people of Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard meaningfully”, or resign if not.

Andrew Selous, Conservative, had been the MP for South West Bedfordshire for 23 years before being ousted by Alex Mayer - who won by 667 votes.

The 44-year-old from High Wycombe was voted as the MP for the new constituency of Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard in last July’s general election when she became the first woman to hold the position and the first Labour candidate to win for almost 60 years.

But after less than a year on the job, a petition has been started, calling on the MP to do more.

Alex Breeze, who created the petition, said: “have witnessed first hand the growing frustration and anger of local people towards the apparent apathy from their representative, Alex Mayer. Like many others in our community, I am tired of seeing people's real-life issues being ignored.

“We elected Ms Mayer to be our voice in Parliament, addressing the concerns and needs that matter most to us.”

Former Dunstable mayor, Cllr Louise O'Riordan, has been vocal about wanting the MP to do more for the town.

On Facebook, the councillor said: “We are all being let down by a paper candidate who won only because Reform took some votes from Andrew Selous.

“Alex Mayer had been in seat for almost one year and had been so unavailable and so out of touch. We still have four years of this let down. It’s a waste of almost £500k.

“Let’s hope she listens to this petition though she hasn’t listened to any of us so far so I doubt it.”

Earlier this month, Alex Mayer faced criticism from the Liberal Democrats after she refused to sign a letter urging the Government to support critical infrastructure in Central Bedfordshire.

In response to the petition, she said: “I always welcome the chance to talk about what I’m doing as the local MP not least through this paper, which kindly publishes my monthly column and news as diverse as when I attended the moving Remembrance Day service in Dunstable, brought the Flooding Minister to Leighton Buzzard after last year’s terrible floods, and backed a local business hoping to revolutionise the wine trade. Cheers!

“When I see the effects of laws I am voting on first hand in the constituency it gives me a spring in my step. In our local supermarkets – from Morrisons in Houghton Regis to Asda in Dunstable – I’ve heard shocking stories of violence against shop workers. I also joined the police at White Lion Retail Park to see the effects of shoplifting first-hand. That’s why I was so proud to vote for a new offence to protect retail workers and ensure shoplifting is always investigated.

“Of the 230 times I’ve voted in Parliament so far, ones that I’m especially proud of are to bring more money to the NHS, back green power - as I genuinely believe the climate and biodiversity emergency is the biggest crisis we face - to bring railways into public ownership and to tackle sewage pollution in our waterways.”

The MP continued: “I love visiting schools from seeing the new Spinney at Dovery Academy, kids learning to cycle safely at Lark Rise, to meeting the winner of my Christmas card competition – and it’s great to support individuals too: whether getting the council to act on streetlights near Vandyke Road or fixing the water pressure in Clipstone Park.

“Bringing ministers to our area is a key part of my role including just last week when Wes Streeting joined me to announce up to 50,000 extra NHS appointments locally.

“There’s always more to do – from tackling illegal off-road bikes to improving coordination on roadworks like those on Bedford Road. I’ve also launched a campaign for books printed at Amazon’s local site to say “Printed in Dunstable” because I want to put this town on the map.

“It’s a privilege to serve as the area’s first woman MP – and first Labour MP here in 58 years – and I’m determined to make it count.”

Under Cllr O’Riordan’s post, other residents shared their concerns.

Paul Impey said: “She is a waste of time, money and our efforts - next election you all know what to do! I hope Andrew Selous runs again!”

Ted Baldock added: “All we want is to have someone that cares about our local towns and villages that they represent.”

While Rita Swift said: “Bring back Andrew. He always listened, offered to help with great success. Never too busy.”