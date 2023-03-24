The chairman of LB First is urging the community to "mobilise" and demand arts, leisure, community, retail, and health facilities for Leighton Buzzard's Land South.

Salon owner Gennaro Borrelli said he is "very disappointed" with Central Bedfordshire Council's (CBC's) consultation, dubbing it as "rushed", "patronising" and "condescending".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council's survey was released on March 10, citing a "residential led, mixed use" development as the "realistic” way forward for the parcels of land. But it reminded people that the consultation is still open – and the plans are still “early state” ideas.

Gennaro Borrelli (left) and CBC's Leighton Buzzard report study area. Key: Orange - council owned land. Lined - recorded adopted highway. Pink - town centre boundary. Red - study area boundary. Image: CBC.

On Saturday (March 25), CBC officers will be in the Market Square between 10am and 2pm to speak about the consultation details and answer questions.

But Mr Borrelli fears that houses or flats could set a precedent and that other facilities may never come to fruition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "How I'm feeling can be summed up in two words – very disappointed. We have been waiting over 12 years and have had various proposals put forward, and tens of thousands spent on various consultations. We've had different councillors and officers overseeing this, and then each time there's been a change; someone else comes in and we have to start all over again.

"I feel like none of the previous consultations have been taken on board. It feels very rushed."

He added: "The wording is appalling. I've never seen anything put together like this by CBC before – talk about patronising and condescending."

He also argued that the proposal to get rid of 70 per cent of Duncombe Drive's car parking spaces seemed "absolutely ludicrous", and said the council's research was carried out during a “cold snap” in November 2022 when not many people were visiting the town, and compared it to the busy summer months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also emphasised that market traders use the car park, while it would see future demand from families at the Land East development and Travelodge customers if the hotel goes ahead.

CBC said its research involved "engaging with and listening to local ward members, the town council and community groups" – and that its car park study makes "a robust basis" for the appraisal.

Mr Borrelli also criticised the consultation for having "no mention of the possibility of a health hub or health facilities”.

He added: "We seem to be behind the curve, asleep at the wheel. The town is crying out for amenities and facilities. We need to mobilise the community and make sure we oppose these plans. Apathy would be the worst thing, and if people just comment on Facebook [and don't complete the consultation feedback] that would be a disaster."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A CBC spokeswoman said: “Our consultation for land south of High Street is open until June 2, and we encourage all residents, key stakeholders, and other interested parties to have their say. Giving feedback is an important part of the consultation process as it helps us shape how we deliver the best for them and Leighton Buzzard.

"Our proposals are very early-stage ideas for what is realistic and viable to transform the area for the benefit of the whole town. For more information, people can visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations to complete the consultation questionnaire. Paper copies can be requested at Leighton Buzzard Library or by calling 0300 300 8300.”