Leighton Buzzard Easter egg hunt to 'prove importance of fields' threatened by developers

Leighton Buzzard families are invited to take part in an action-packed Easter egg hunt and "prove to developers" how precious green space is to the community.

Parents and children are invited to join in the fun tomorrow (Friday, April 7) from 10am, as over 2,000 eggs will be hidden in the field adjacent to the Greenfields car park, Theedway. The event is the second annual Easter egg hunt but there are fears it could be the last – as developers wish to build two commercial units on the land to "grow employment" and create a "dynamic, community space".

But Jude Stallworthy, Greenfields resident, said: "If you go onto that field at any time of the day you have got kids playing on it, football games, people walking their dogs. One of our residents visits to fill its bird feeders up, and we've seen badgers on there, foxes, bats, and the number of birds is unbelievable.

Last year's Easter egg hunt. Image: Jude Stallworthy.

"One of our residents has a camera facing outside and we have had foxes coming out to where this camera is, and looking at us with these sparkling eyes."

The fields have been used by the community since the Theedway estate was first built.

The application has been submitted by Litton Properties Ltd and Arnold White Group Ltd, and proposes 38 parking spaces at unit one, including 11 EV spaces, and 45 at unit two, including 16 EV spaces. A 540 sqm play area has also been included near unit two, with buggy parking and dog walking, although final design is "subject to confirmation".

However, Jude claimed: "There's two fields [threatened by the development]. In the second field we have got a playground that they are going to pull down. They say they are going to put a new one up, but it will practically be on the main road, next to the car park here in Greenfields – and children go wandering. Where they are now, it's secluded."

Jude hopes that LBO readers will sympathise with the Roman Gate residents' campaign, and use the Central Bedfordshire planning portal to object to the development.

She said: "It's so important for children to have somewhere safe to play and for residents to have a calm, secluded green space. There are parks on the estate, but no green spaces. Where would people go? It's so unfair. They are taking away somewhere beautiful."

AWGroup and Litton Properties say the parcel of land is “at present, undeveloped, vacant grassland leftover from residential development to the south.

"The proposed units have been reduced by 25 per cent, with a deliberate reduction in length. This reduction allows for the creation of more landscaped areas of open space to the west of the site, which will be made available for public access.

"The existing play area would not only be replaced, but enlarged by approximately 23 per cent, offering much improved facilities in a larger, dedicated space. Dog walkers would also be welcomed in a designated area of open space, allowing dogs to run freely without affecting the children’s play."

To view and comment on the application, visit the CBC planning portal: CB/23/00503/FULL

