Leighton Buzzard politicians give their verdict on police hub at Bossard House

Leighton Buzzard politicians have given their verdict on the new police hub at Bossard House.

The Police and Crime Commissioner, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and senior police officers were at Bossard House for a soft launch of the new police hub on September 30, along with South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous.

The hub will be a 24/7 "agile response location" for police officers, and serve in addition to their working space at Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station.

The opening of Bossard House. Image: Andrew Selous MP.

Mr Selous said: “I am delighted to see this new police hub in the town. It is a welcome recognition of how much Leighton Buzzard and Linslade have grown and the need for a greater police presence in the town. Bedfordshire Police now has a record 1,411 officers and I am looking forward to many more of them being based in the town.”

Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Russ Goodchild, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: "I very much welcome the opening of the long awaited police hub to serve Leighton-Linslade. It will provide a proper facility for the public to report crime and seek advice.

"I am not aware of its proposed opening hours but I shall be seeking reassurance from the PCC and Chief Constable that the facility will be manned by a permanent police team rather than it being a pit-stop for transiting officers.”

He claimed: "It is also pleasing that the pressure put on the PCC by my Liberal Democrat group has resulted in such positive action to deliver this new facility. In April this year my group were criticised by the Conservative administration for calling a special meeting of the Town Council where we had laid down a motion heavily critical of the policing and lack of proper police accommodation in the town.

"This brought about the appearance of the PCC to the meeting and consequently resulted in him giving his personal commitment to provide a more ‘suitable community policing hub’.

"I would now like to see the facility better branded with larger signage, blue lamp etc. in order to make it more easily identifiable with maybe a couple of police cars in the car park to give some reassurance of police presence to the public."