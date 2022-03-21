Leighton Buzzard roundabout lights should be switched on 'early this week'

The lights at the new roundabout on the Leighton Buzzard bypass should be switched on "early this coming week", according to the consortium of developers.

Last week, the LBO raised reader's concerns about a set of lights that are not working at the A505/Billington Road junction, with motorists claiming that it was "an accident waiting to happen".

In last week's article (March 14), the developers stated that the lights were switched back on; however, numerous readers then contacted the newsdesk to state that drivers were still left in the dark.

The roundabout.

Speaking on Sunday, March 20, spokesman for the consortium of developers - Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey and David Wilson Homes - said: "There is an issue with the fuses which the statutory electrical company UK Power Networks are looking to fix, we are hopeful this will be completed early this coming week."

It was initially believed that the lights were the responsibility of Central Bedfordshire Council, but CBC confirmed that this lay with the developers.

As background, CBC also informed the LBO: "The principal contractor for the works at the A505 is ECL Civil Engineering Limited, whom sub-contract to numerous other contractors and services. GTC/UKPN will play a part in the electrification of the street lighting for this roundabout."