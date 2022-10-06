Leighton Buzzard's eastern relief road aims to ease town traffic

The link road has been designed to incorporate a bridge over the Leighton Buzzard Railway, preserving its historic route, while it is also hoped that it will relieve pressure on the central road network, offering an alternative journey to the A5.

The new route is the result of a collaboration between Arnold White Group Ltd, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments, as well as Central Bedfordshire Council.

Central Bedfordshire and Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Amanda Dodwell, said: “The recently opened eastern bypass – connecting Stanbridge Road to Heath Road via Hockliffe and Vandyke Roads – is a great asset for Leighton Buzzard. I hope drivers will use this road as much as possible and bring much needed relief to the heavily congested roads in the town centre.

The eastern bypass relief road, connecting Stanbridge Road to Heath Road via Hockliffe Road and Vandyke Road. Image: The Clipstone Park consortium

“However, the town has paid a very high price for this road. Anyone driving the full length of the new bypass will be shocked by the scale of new development, with only a fraction of the building complete and much more to come.

“I spoke against this development at every stage of the planning process, but sadly, there was little that could be done to stop it altogether. This road, and the new leisure centre that is due to start construction in 2023, are most welcome – but I am sure I speak for most of the town when I say I wish it was still farmland!”

A spokesman from the Clipstone Park consortium said: “Having been in construction since early 2018, we are pleased that the Eastern Link Road (ELR) is now fully open.

"With support from Central Bedfordshire Highways and the planning department at Central Bedfordshire Council, the road has been delivered as part of Barratt David Wilson Homes and Taylor Wimpey’s S106 agreements at Clipstone Park.

"The road will provide alternative travel routes to the A505 and the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard which relieves congestion, especially at peak times; we are pleased to say that it is already proving popular.”

Arnold White Group Ltd added: "We would like to thank the board and members of the Leighton Buzzard Railway for their invaluable support and input."