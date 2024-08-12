Leighton-Linslade community groups could receive up to £500 - here's how to apply

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leighton-Linslade community groups could receive up to £500 to spend on activities, projects and more.

The town council is inviting people to apply for General Grants for the financial year 2024 to 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community, voluntary and charity groups could benefit - with up to £500 per year available per group (£250 for start ups).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "General grants are intended to fund specific projects to benefit the community, which can be completed within twelve months – for example, the purchase of equipment, training of volunteers, marketing activity or subsidising a trip or visit.

General grants. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"In May 2024, we considered and approved 13 applications from diverse community groups to help with equipment purchase as well as a range of projects and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are now accepting General Grant applications for the remaining funds available for financial year 2024-25. Please submit your application using the online form or the downloadable form."

Organisations related to the arts should apply directly to the Leighton-Linslade Arts Forum, while sports related organisations should apply directly to the Leighton-Linslade and District Sports Council. Both umbrella organisations receive annual funding from the town council to then distribute grants themselves to local groups.

The town council added: “For any informal groups looking for help to adopt a more formal structure and therefore be able to apply for grant funding, please contact Community Voluntary Service Bedfordshire.”

You can access the downloadable form and find out more here. The closing date for the General Grants applications is Monday, October 14.