Leighton-Linslade community groups could receive up to £500 - here's how to apply
The town council is inviting people to apply for General Grants for the financial year 2024 to 2025.
Community, voluntary and charity groups could benefit - with up to £500 per year available per group (£250 for start ups).
Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "General grants are intended to fund specific projects to benefit the community, which can be completed within twelve months – for example, the purchase of equipment, training of volunteers, marketing activity or subsidising a trip or visit.
"In May 2024, we considered and approved 13 applications from diverse community groups to help with equipment purchase as well as a range of projects and activities.
"We are now accepting General Grant applications for the remaining funds available for financial year 2024-25. Please submit your application using the online form or the downloadable form."
Organisations related to the arts should apply directly to the Leighton-Linslade Arts Forum, while sports related organisations should apply directly to the Leighton-Linslade and District Sports Council. Both umbrella organisations receive annual funding from the town council to then distribute grants themselves to local groups.
The town council added: “For any informal groups looking for help to adopt a more formal structure and therefore be able to apply for grant funding, please contact Community Voluntary Service Bedfordshire.”
You can access the downloadable form and find out more here. The closing date for the General Grants applications is Monday, October 14.
