Leighton-Linslade Town Council not ruling out legal action as Eggington parish boundary issue remains hotly contested

A robust stance is being taken by Leighton-Linslade Town Council over a parish boundary issue, with potential legal action still not ruled out.

A review of the parish governance for the Clipstone Park estate by Central Bedfordshire Council is out to consultation for the second time until March 30.

The estate is on the fringe of Leighton Buzzard, but in the parish of Eggington, and the town council sees it as part of an urban development and an expansion of the town.

A report to a town council meeting said: "Stage two of the consultation process went forward on the basis of no change to the boundary, but offered no reasons or justification for this decision.

"The principal authority (CBC) has failed to carry out a fair and reasonable community governance consultation.

"This is not only in accordance with its own terms of reference and criteria, but also contrary to the Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) guidelines under the 2007 Act.

"CBC has failed to interpret the results of its own analysis of responses correctly and consequently reached a decision based on the minority preference.

"And CBC has failed to publish any reason that would justify its decision to recommend no change in the parish boundary, which is contrary to the requirements set out in the LGBCE Guidance under the 2007 Act."

A "disproportionate elector/councillor ratio in Leighton-Linslade Planets parish ward" would be created, contrary to the recommendations of the LGBCE ward review of Central Bedfordshire, according to the town council.

The council is urging CBC "to give due consideration to the document and reverse its recommendation for no change".

It calls for CBC "to agree to this council’s application to change the Leighton-Linslade parish boundary to incorporate the Clipstone Park, Stearn Land, Leedon and the Pastures development area, after the stage two consultation".

And it warns "the town council reserves the right to instigate a judicial review to challenge any recommendation by CBC relating to the above."

Leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the town council Russ Goodchild said these requests were adopted by the town council as its official response to CBC, and the local MP is supportive.

Conservative South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous said: "I agree that what's effectively an eastern extension of the town, whose residents use the facilities of the town, should be part of the parish of Leighton-Linslade.

"I remember when the Sandhills estate was built on what was then part of the parish of Billington it was a very simple matter to get that land transferred into the parish of Leighton Linslade.

"I understand that Billington Parish Council supported this move, so there's a precedent for what we are trying to establish here."

The town council's original application for a community governance review in 2019 highlighted its concerns that neighbours within the Clipstone Park development would be paying different amounts of parish council tax for the same property.

The town clerk and the council leader expressed concern last August at the lack of quality and helpful evidential data that CBC proposed to issue to enable stakeholders to base an informed judgement in response to the initial consultation.

"The result of this action can only leave CBC open for a legal challenge and certainly does not meet the criteria set out by the Secretary of State," added the report to the town council.

"The new estate proposals were designed as an urban extension to the community of Leighton-Linslade.

"Section 106 (planning) agreements are in place to provide funding for improved public transport facilities to support the development, along with improvements to Leighton Buzzard railway station. The new community interests will relate more to the existing town, rather than the rural village of Eggington."