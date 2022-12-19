Leighton-Linslade Town Council has objected to plans for the 'net zero carbon community' Astral Green.

At its meeting of the Planning and Transport Committee on Wednesday, December 14, councillors argued that the land is not designated for development in the Central Bedfordshire Local Plan, and that there are no "special circumstances demonstrated" to override its Green Belt protection.

The application would see over 200 homes built to the south east of Leighton Buzzard, as well as an energy park development including a wind turbine and solar array. There are also plans for green areas and land for a health hub.

Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Clive Palmer, said: "My own views are well reflected in those reasons for objection. I see no exceptional reasons which could justify building on this Green Belt Land in a sensitive landscape area, contrary to the Local Plan, especially when we have such an existing infrastructure deficit in Leighton-Linslade."

The committee argued: "The land is currently a natural boundary between the town and surrounding villages. The development would by virtue of its height and siting be highly visible and thereby have a detrimental impact on the landscape character of the area."

It also raised concerns regarding congestion and safety of the proposed A505 access, and felt that it would add pressure to infrastructure.

The committee added: "The proposed health hub location is considered too far outside the town and would in any case require commitment from the relevant authorities to fund the building and staffing."

