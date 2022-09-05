Politicians have recommended that Central Bedfordshire Council rejects plans from Abraham Investments Ltd, which seeks to build five business/ industrial/ distribution warehouses in the area.

At a meeting of its planning committee on August 31, the town council felt that the warehouses would be "unacceptable and overbearing" to neighbouring properties, while it also questioned the ecological survey's failure to make reference to sand lizards.

However, the applicant, who was also represented, stated that the land was "allocated for employment purposes" and that the area was "characterised by industrial and business uses".

Land on which the industrial units would sit.

Central Bedfordshire and Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Amanda Dodwell, told the LBO: "The committee had significant reservations about the application, although it was acknowledged that the plot of land is designated as employment land and predates the adjacent housing development.

"The committee were surprised and disappointed to learn that a previous condition on the Bellway housing development for screening behind the houses had been waived by Central Bedfordshire Council.

"Whilst the town council is not the planning authority and cannot determine applications, we are the voice of local residents and we agreed with the residents’ concerns and objections.

"First and foremost, this proposed development would result in a loss of amenity for local residents: the buildings would be very close to residential properties and would be overbearing, and there would be noise and light pollution.

"The committee has asked the applicant to look again at the scheme to address these concerns."

A number of residents attended the meeting, along with a representative for the applicant.

Two residents and a representative from the Roman Gate Action Group spoke against planning application, arguing that it offered little detail regarding the hours of operation, noise mitigation, height of buildings, and the fact that the proposal would locate employment uses hard up against the common boundary.

Meanwhile, the representative for Abraham Investments Ltd explained the following: "The applicant had delivered associated infrastructure including the Chartmoor spine road and signage in accordance with its land allocation.

"The area was characterised by industrial and business uses including Aggregate Industries, for example, as well as Spinney Pool, which is presently being marketed for open storage purposes.

"Any screening of the housing development should, according to the applicant, have been provided by the housing developers."

However, overall, the town council stated: "The planning application fails to positively respond to the residential units which share a common boundary.

"The proposal by virtue of the siting of the industrial units hard up against the common boundary it shares with residential properties located within Hadrian Crescent would result in an unacceptable and overbearing form of development detrimental to their reasonable enjoyment.

"To assuage other concerns, more information is required regarding end uses, anticipated hours of operation as well as methods to overcome potential light and noise pollution which will have a bearing on any proposed mitigation methods which the applicant should include as part of the development proposal.

"The ecological survey fails to make reference to sand lizards (protected species) which are believed to be found hereabouts."