Lib Dems select Emma Holland-Lindsay as Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard candidate

The Liberal Democrats have announced Cllr Emma Holland-Lindsay as their candidate in the new constituency of Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard. Holland-Lindsay, who contested the Mid Bedfordshire by-election, will now contest the seat where she is a local councillor, having been elected to represent Leighton Linslade South on Central Bedfordshire Council last May.

A member of the senior leadership team at a nationwide women’s charity, Holland Lindsay has spent her career working across the charity sector. Her campaign will focus on local health services starved of Government funding, where people are unable to see a GP after a surge in housebuilding and no new investment in health services.

At the local elections in May 2023, the Liberal Democrats topped the poll in the constituency, electing 10 Lib Dem Councillors, with Labour in a distant third place.

Alongside the announcement, the Liberal Democrats have also confirmed Stuart Roberts will be their candidate in Mid Bedfordshire. Roberts, the former Deputy President of the NFU, previously was a Conservative councillor, but left the party as he felt the party had taken rural communities for granted for too long.

Cllr Emma Holland-Lindsay - Liberal Democrat Candidate for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Lib Dem Candidate for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, Cllr Emma Holland-Lindsay said:

“It is an honour to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for my local area, and I am determined to be a strong local champion across Bedfordshire.

“For too long our communities have been taken for granted by the Conservative party. Our local health services have been neglected and underfunded, leaving local people unable to see their GP or dentist. It is frankly scandalous what this Government has done to our NHS in Bedfordshire.

“I will fight tirelessly for local health services to be delivered in our local communities. We desperately need more GPs and NHS dentists, as well as urgent support for Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Frontline NHS workers are this country’s heroes, yet they have been left overstretched and overworked by this Conservative Government.”

Lib Dem Candidate for Mid Bedfordshire, Stuart Roberts said:

“After years of neglect by this Conservative Government, our towns and villages across Bedfordshire deserve better.

“For too long, politicians have failed to speak up for our rural communities, and it is time they had a local champion ready to fight their corner. Farmers and those of us who live in rural Britain have been completely failed by this Government. It is simply not good enough.