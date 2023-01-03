A public meeting will aim to explain why Leighton-Linslade has 'no health hub, no new GP surgery, no promised policing hub, and a missing Neighbourhood Plan'.

It will take place at the Library Theatre, Lake Street, on January 18, at 7.30pm, and has been organised by Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor Steve Owen with the help of Councillor Russ Goodchild (both of whom represent Barnabas ward).

Cllr Owen told the LBO: "The meeting will aim to explain to residents why the Health Hub, the Eastern Leighton Buzzard new GP surgery, the promised Policing Hub, and the missing Neighbourhood Plan, are being blocked and by whom. And what residents can do about it. I believe we may be nearing the point where pressing via the 'usual channels' is failing to achieve progress and so I will be seeking to mobilise public support and public pressure."

Councillor Steve Owen, and right, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council/Google.

In July, a Central Bedfordshire Council meeting heard that a campaign to speed up the delivery of a health and social care hub for the Leighton Buzzard area would continue until “evidence of real action” was visible.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Owen suggested the 50,000 patients of the three local surgeries could avoid spending £1m annually on visits to hospitals, if there was a Leighton-Linslade hub.

He said: “The BLMK Clinical Commissioning Group has been writing to CBC planning requesting Section 106 (developer) contributions since 2017 for a hub. Where is that money?"

With reference to concerns about a policing hub, Cllr Owen also recently voiced his criticism of the Bossard House base.

Talking to the LBO, he said: "We need proper policing in the town instead of the Bossard House 'broom cupboard'. I want a guarantee of increased police staffing for Leighton-Linslade."

Finally, in terms of the councillors' last wish - a Neighbourhood Plan - if one were created it would sit alongside the Local Plan prepared Central Bedfordshire Council. The policies contained within the Neighbourhood Plan could then be used to decide on future planning applications for Leighton-Linslade. Neighbourhood Plans are usually created by parish or town councils.

