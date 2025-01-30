'On tenterhooks': Community desperate for answers as Leighton Buzzard flood meeting organised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leighton Buzzard drop in session to discuss flooding can't come soon enough for residents – as victims describe themselves as "on tenterhooks".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are invited to Astral Park Sports and Community Centre on Wednesday, February 19, from 3.30pm to 6.30pm – with the Environment Agency aiming to "gather feedback" on the issue and provide information about flood prevention.

But residents claim that it is taking too long to better defend the town, while Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Victoria Harvey (Leighton Linslade West) has criticised the meeting location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC), said that the council, along with other agencies, are taking "every reasonable step to protect properties" – and both he and the environment agency said that they are continuing to examine how to reduce flood risk in the area.

Waterdell was flooded during September, and right, drying machines are currently in Debbie's kitchen. Images supplied by Debbie Ward.

But Debbie Ward, of Waterdell, whose home was flooded in September, claimed: "Not a lot has been happening, as far as we're concerned.

"It just seems that our houses are starting to be repaired, but our opinion is, what's the point, if they don't get flood defences in asap?

"We're all on tenterhooks – I go to the pumping station to keep checking on the water levels. It could happen all over again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie's ground floor was flooded after heavy rainfall in late September, and she and her partner are staying in a rental property whilst their damaged home is repaired.

Debbie has been left "heartbroken" as her home has been stripped out. Images supplied by Debbie Ward.

However, although insurance is covering the cost of the repairs, Debbie is unable to afford flood defences for her home.

She claimed: "I've gone from pillar to post – even to my insurance company – trying to find financial help to make our houses more flood resilient. We believe it could be anywhere from £8,000 plus.

"The Labour government have scrapped the £10k the Conservatives had put in place for flood victims – and since [the aftermath of the September floods] not one person has come out to advise or help our community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie said she hopes to attend the meeting on February 19, although she says the feeling is that it is just "a tick box exercise".

Debbie's kitchen - before and after. "My home was just how I wanted it. I worked really hard to have it done." Images supplied by Debbie Ward.

Meanwhile, councillor Harvey has criticised the meeting location for not being closer to the affected families.

The Environment Agency has acknowleged this, but says it could not get a venue in the Brooklands area.

However, describing some more positive news, Councillor Harvey told the LBO: "The internal drainage board has got more funding to employ someone extra to work with farmers and provide natural flood management. This will create wetlands and flood plains further upstream and reduce flooding in urban areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is good news that people are working towards long term solutions – but there still needs to be more political will from CBC – rather than waiting for everyone else to do something.

Debbie has had many sentimental family photos taken at the fireplace - which has now been ripped out. Images supplied by Debbie Ward.

"I am disappointed that CBC has not been working more proactively on flooding and I think it is disgraceful that they are still working on a draft emergency flood response one year on."

Councillor Harvey also highlighted points of concern, including:

> Sewage problems in Camberton Road, caused by the river flooding into the canal and the water backing up into surface drains;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> The need to find out where excess water is coming from at Tiddenfoot Lake;

> The "huge amount" of surface water from drains that is running into Clipstone Brook.

In a statement to the LBO, Cllr Zerny said: “With a changing climate, flooding is likely to happen more often in future. While residents ultimately bear responsibility for their own properties, the council will continue to play an important role, working with the Environment Agency, Internal Drainage Board, water companies, emergency services, and volunteer groups to take every reasonable step to protect properties across Central Bedfordshire.

“We will continue pushing the government for rural areas to receive public money for better flood defence, and we have held two flood summits. These have proposed further action including strengthening the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) network across the area; improved monitoring of the river network; and drop-in sessions across Central Bedfordshire, including the one at Leighton Buzzard, to get community feedback and help people be better prepared for future flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meanwhile there are ongoing investigations by the council and its partners to look at the drainage network, determining additional contributing factors and suitable mitigation measures. We’ll continue to work with Local Resilience Forum partners to further strengthen our coordination of activities in an emergency."

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We have regularly engaged with the community and councillors in Leighton Buzzard over the last year, including at public event in April and several meetings with Leighton Linslade Town Council.

“We have investigated a number of options for flood defences in Leighton Buzzard over the years, most have unfortunately proven to be unviable. However, a scheme was delivered in Carina Drive in 2015, providing enhanced protection to around 29 properties.

“We are continuing to work with partners to look at options for reducing flood risk to the area, utilising new data collected from flood events over the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We worked with our partners to find an appropriate time and location to meet with residents. We spoke with the Brooklands Residents Association to find a suitable date at the Brooklands venue. Unfortunately, on this occasion this was not possible.

"Therefore, rather than push the meeting back further, we have booked the meeting for February 19th at the Astral Park Community Centre.

“We have noted the concerns raised by the councillor when it comes to booking future events.”

The LBO also contacted the Internal Drainage Board for a comment, but did not receive a response before going to press.