'We're not angry, we're devastated': Leighton Buzzard flood victims want to know how homes will be protected

Clockwise from top left: Waterdell as it began to flood; one of Debbie's damaged family photos; Debbie's living room after the flooding; the rescue team; the second time the road flooded; damage to a neighbour's newly-renovated living room. Images supplied by Debbie and her neighbours.

"If our homes flood again, we won't have the strength to get through it" - this is the message from a Leighton Buzzard woman as she urges the authorities to defend the town from further heavy rainfall.

Debbie Ward, 56, won't be able to go back to her house in Waterdell for six to 12 months after the ground floor was flooded on Sunday, September 22 – just months after she and her partner paid for a new kitchen, bathroom, and conservatory.

Around 50 Leighton Buzzard homes were affected by the heavy rainfall – the wettest September in Bedfordshire since 1871 – and Debbie is calling on the authorities to protect people.

Debbie: "My home was my boys' inheritance and now literally overnight we don't know how much our houses are worth." Images supplied by Debbie Ward.

Debbie told the LBO: "Three weeks on and it's still harrowing even now. My aim is to just see if we can get some compensation to future flood proof our houses – not just for Waterdell, but for everywhere. And I think Clipstone Brook needs to be looked at to make sure it doesn't flood again.

"If we can try and stop this happening to anyone else then that's job done."

Debbie and her partner, Andy Hake, 55, were at home on the evening of September 22 when she received a phone call from a friend, warning her about the weather. They later received an automated phone call and text at 11.40pm, predicting imminent flooding.

Debbie said: "40 minutes later and the water was in the road, coming into the houses.

A letter to Debbie from Emma Hardy MP (Minister for Water and Flooding). Supplied by Debbie Ward.

"We decided to stay but had a sleepless night, and once it got light you could see the level of devastation. It was horrible."

Debbie and Andy's insurance company has now placed them in a rental property in Leighton-Linslade close to her family.

But the community is demanding answers.

They want to know

Debbie's neighbours' newly renovated front room after the flooding. Debbie: "The other people in Waterdell, we just don't have the strength to do this again. We were all just walking around in shock." Image supplied by Debbie's neighbours.

> what factors caused the flooding

> how the town can be protected

> how the brook will be maintained

> whether sandbags will be provided in future

Debbie: "Water and Lord knows what, bubbling up through a manhole cover." Image supplied by Debbie Ward.

> whether newly built estates are to blame

> what happened to plans for a dam to the east of the town

> are grants are available for victims

Debbie added: "One couple across the road had to cut short a holiday, another's insurance isn't covered by an 'act of God'. Another couple had worked tirelessly to get their house renovated, only for it to be wrecked."

Debbie's house flooded twice during the week of September 22, while her garden flooded three times. Sometimes there was sewage in the water.

Debbie added: "We're not angry, we're devastated. We need some answers. We could have all this repair work done only for it to happen again.

"Are there any solicitors or university students who would be prepared to work with us? Please get in touch."

Central Bedfordshire Council says various organisations and private landowners are responsible for maintenance or repair of different parts of the water system.

A spokesman said: “Until we’ve done the relevant investigation work into each report, we don’t know what remedial work might be needed, or who is responsible for carrying it out.

“Longer term, we want to understand exactly what has happened across more than 30 areas which have been flooded. In the summer, we held a flooding summit which brought together all the organisations involved in flood defence and preparation. This will be discussed at a public scrutiny meeting in November, and a further summit will take place in the coming months to cover the recent flooding and other developments.”

It added that flood risk is carefully considered for all new housing developments against national planning policy, with rules designed to ensure run-off doesn’t increase and Environment Agency Flood Zone mapping used to direct new housing developments away from areas at risk.

They added: "A dam was planned in the early 2000s near Clipstone Farm but a funding bid was not successful. Flood mitigation measures were subsequently designed into the Land East of Leighton Buzzard development."

The Environment Agency says the responsibility for maintenance, such as dredging, of main rivers generally falls to the landowners – and that it has permissive powers, but not a duty, to carry out work on designated main rivers for flood risk management.

A spokeswoman explained dredging could be used “ where it is economically viable, will not harm the environment, and will reduce flood risk”.

She added: "In most main rivers, dredging and desilting are not the most efficient or sustainable way of reducing flood risk and may actually increase flood risk to downstream communities and cause environmental damage.

"We have previously undertaken silt removal from various bridges on Clipstone Brook in 2012 and de-silting of the brook downstream of Chain Bridge in 2009/10. We did carry out work in 2015 at Carina Drive which included the creation of a small flood bank, channel widening and clearing of vegetation."

A £10,000 grant is available through Flood Re, a joint initiative between the government and insurers aimed at making the flood cover part of household insurance policies more affordable.

The council "no longer" distributes sandbags. It recommends water activated flood barriers, which can be "bought online fairly easily".

Alex Mayer MP has been in contact with organisations including Anglian Water, Central Bedfordshire Council, the Insurance Industry, and the Environment Agency to discuss ways to “learn from recent events” and strategies to “mitigate the impact of extreme weather”.

The Internal Drainage Board has not responded to a request for comment.

> If you’ve been impacted by flooding and are struggling, you can click here for mental health support.