Plans for Astral Green homes and renewable energy park in Leighton Buzzard to go on display

The scheme features a wind turbine and solar array capable of generating 7.374 million kWhours of electricity - enough to power the equivalent of the annual needs of 1,852 average Bedfordshire homes.

This means that after all the energy needs of the new scheme are met, sufficient spare energy "could supply the equivalent annual needs of 805 average Bedfordshire homes".

An Arnold White Group spokesman said: "Astral Green’s proposals will include around 295 new homes. Of these, around 90 would be affordable dwellings and there is an aspiration to include 10 specialist almshouses for the town.

A map of the proposal. Image: Arnold White Group.

"These almshouses are highly sought after but rarely available and address a crucial housing need. These could be offered to a local charity such as the Leighton Buzzard United and Almshouse (Trading) Ltd."

The plans also feature a network of footpaths and cycleways, and support the transition to electric vehicles via an "ultra-rapid" EV charging station and EV charging facilities at each home.

The spokesman added: "With the government’s ban on both gas and oil-fired heating systems in new builds from 2025, the scheme will supply ground source heating to every unit through its ambient heat network linked to an array of boreholes, capable of supplying carbon neutral heating in the winter,

cooling in the summer, and year round hot water."

Meanwhile, Astral Green’s proposals include 50 acres of new green spaces with woodland, allotments, an orchard and wildflower meadows, which it says will help with carbon capture and deliver a net gain in biodiversity.

An Environmental Statement Scoping Request has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council, whilst a consultation for local residents will take place during October.

Arnold White Group Chief Executive, Bob Williams, said: "The proposals not only support the national drive to reduce carbon, but also demonstrate our commitment to increase the domestic provision of renewable energy."

Website www.astral.green will provide information about the development as the application progresses.