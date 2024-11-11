Top image: option 1. Bottom image: option 2a. Documents and images supplied by the BLMK ICB.

An outline business case for future healthcare in Leighton Buzzard has been branded “woefullly inadequate”.

The Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) has published four options for additional clinical rooms in the town that could provide services such as ECGs, phlebotomy, and ultrasounds.

But Liberal Deomcrat councillor for Leighton-Linslade South, cllr Emma Holland-Lindsay, has slammed the plans – and called on Labour MP Alex Mayer to fight for the community.

Cllr Holland Lindsay said: “The Labour Government said during the General Election their priority was primary healthcare. They have failed to deliver it in Leighton Buzzard at the very first test.

“Woefully inadequate doesn’t even come close to describing these proposals from the ICB. For years local residents have been promised a new health facility to meet our growing town’s needs and yet all we have after months of delay is another broken promise.

“As the massive demonstration of support for the Healthcare Matters campaign across the town shows, we need new facilities and services, and we need them now.

“The existing location on Bassett Road is already difficult to access for many and the needs of the town and its residents will not be met with additional services being shoehorned into there.

“Our new local Labour MP promised to fight for local health services. This is a crucial test as to whether her loyalty is to the people of Leighton and Linslade or Keir Starmer and the Labour Party.”

Alex Mayer MP said: “Working with the ICB I am pleased we have secured a commitment from ministers to allow the sale of land on Vandyke Road.

"This decision by the Labour Government should mean around £2 million can be invested in the town's healthcare provision. This is good news.

"I would now urge everyone to work collaboratively as the ICB start a conversation on the best way to invest this money to achieve improved health outcomes and value for taxpayers’ money."

The plans have also been criticised by Leighton Linslade Health Matters!' (LLHM!) campaign group who claim it focuses on "short term financial constraints" rather than "medical needs."

The group is fighting for a fourth doctors surgery, as well as a health hub – which would offer more services than the new clinical rooms.

But the BLMK ICB says that "in common with many parts of the NHS", it faces "enormous funding pressures and a new build would require additional external funding".

A spokesperson for the BLMK ICB, said: “We understand the frustration residents have expressed about access to health care in Leighton Buzzard.

“We are responding to residents' concerns and have made improvements in Leighton Buzzard to build extra capacity.

"This includes the recruitment of an extra 20 new professional roles, the launch of a new winter pressures clinic and phlebotomy service providing around 300 more blood tests a month. A minor illness service will also begin in January 2025.

“The OBC determines that making further improvements to Leighton Buzzard Health Centre is the most viable course of action that could be funded by the sale of the Vandyke Road land.

“Building a new health facility, in addition to the three existing GP practices in the town, is not affordable, with an estimated £3m shortfall in capital funding and significant ongoing running costs."