Campaigners claim Leighton Buzzard healthcare plans focus on money and 'not medical needs'

An outline business case for future healthcare in Leighton Buzzard has been heavily criticised by campaigners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) recently published four options for additional clinical rooms in the town that could provide services such as ECGs, phlebotomy, and ultrasounds.

However the 'Leighton Linslade Health Matters!' (LLHM!) campaign group has lambasted the report, claiming it focusses on "short term financial constraints" rather than "medical needs." The group is fighting for a fourth doctors surgery, as well as a health hub – which would be larger and offer more services than the new clinical rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the BLMK ICB says that "in common with many parts of the NHS", it faces "enormous funding pressures and a new build would require additional external funding".

Clockwise from left: option 1 from the outline business case; the LLHM! torchlight vigil in September to campaign for health facilities; the LLHM! model health hub; option 2a from the outline business case. Images supplied by the BLMK ICB and the LLHM! group.

In a statement, the LLHM! campaign group claimed: "The reality for residents is that this is the fourth Leighton Buzzard Business Case since 2019, and each time the options proposed have less money and less space for facilities and services.

"So, despite the publication of the Darzi report we are no nearer to any plan for a fourth GP practice or minor injuries unit for a town of our size and distance from most facilities."

The group criticised the report as being driven by "short term financial constraints" instead of "current and future medical needs".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: "The report states 'analysis of the clinical model has identified that healthcare provision in Leighton Buzzard is already well provided (compared to the rest of the country) and whilst acute services remain some distance, the size of the town and its clinical need would not support significant acute or complex diagnostic service provision.'

"This is not what we are hearing from residents and our greatest fear is that if we accept another short-term solution, it will put our needs to the back of queue, like the selection criteria for the health hub in 2017.

"£2m is a lot of money – but in the context of a new GP practice costing around £5.6m and a health clinic £12m – we once had plans for both to be built."

The group will be attending a special meeting of the Social Care Health and Housing Committee at Central Bedfordshire Council on November 25 at 9.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They urge residents to "show solidarity" and come along to "demonstrate the feelings of the town".

A spokesperson for the BLMK ICB, said: “We understand the frustration residents have expressed about access to health care in Leighton Buzzard.

“We are responding to residents' concerns and have made improvements in Leighton Buzzard to build extra capacity.

"This includes the recruitment of an extra 20 new professional roles, the launch of a new winter pressures clinic and phlebotomy service providing around 300 more blood tests a month. A minor illness service will also begin in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The OBC determines that making further improvements to Leighton Buzzard Health Centre is the most viable course of action that could be funded by the sale of the Vandyke Road land.

“Building a new health facility, in addition to the three existing GP practices in the town, is not affordable, with an estimated £3m shortfall in capital funding and significant ongoing running costs."

The LLHM! campaign is organised by the Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group (LLHPG).