Plans for new £25 million leisure centre in Leighton Buzzard confirmed

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive has approved plans for a new £25 million leisure centre in Leighton Buzzard.

The new centre’s facilities will include:

· three new swimming pools - an eight-lane 25 metre community swimming pool complete with 130 spectator seats, a learner pool with a moveable floor to alter the depth for lessons and other activities, and a separate shallow pool, known as a ‘confidence water’

A sketch of the new centre.

· a large 150 station fitness suite (gym)

· two multi-use studios for various exercise classes and activities

· a dedicated group cycle studio

· two squash courts

· a creche and café

· two Changing Places facilities

· access to walking and cycling routes linking to the new and existing communities and nearby informal open space

· improved access to outdoor changing facilities

· a serving hatch from the café to the exterior, to improve access from pitches

Councillor Tracey Stock, Executive Member for Health, Wellbeing and Communities, said: “Providing access to high quality leisure facilities is key in supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities.

"The new leisure centre will help meet the needs of the growing population in Leighton-Linslade, as guided by our Leisure Facilities Strategy recommendations, and I hope it will bring lots of enjoyment for residents.”

A planning application for the new building will be submitted in November 2022 and subject to approval, procurement of a contractor will begin, with completion of the leisure centre estimated to be in summer 2025.