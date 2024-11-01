Repair of broken lift at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre 'expected' to be carried out next week
A fault recently rendered the lift out of action, meaning visitors who have limited mobility are currently unable to access the first floor.
Indeed, members of the Workers Education Association (WEA), who were unable to use the stairs, were forced to miss a course at the Library Theatre last Wednesday (October 23).
WEA branch chair, Mike Bishop, claimed: “Our course on the Existence of God by eminent philosopher, Karim Esmail, is only five weeks long, so missing a single week is critical, particularly as each week builds on the previous one.
"This follows an incident the previous week when the lift was taken out of action for maintenance while the course was in progress with a member with walking difficulties left stranded until the maintenance engineer could be found. Another member with difficulties had to be assisted down the stairs.
“While it is understood that unexpected failures happen, I trust the lift will be repaired quickly. Luckily we have a break for half term next week but presumably other events in the theatre will be affected.”
A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: "The lift was taken out of service after a fault was identified during an inspection. We apologise to anyone who was in the building when the lift had to be closed, and to others who rely on it to attend events. We’re expecting the necessary repairs to be carried out in the week beginning November 4."