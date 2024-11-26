11 National Highways road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for - with delays of up to 30 minutes

File photo of a road closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A428, from 8pm November 25 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Wintringham Depot roundabout - traffic signals for snagging works on behalf of Waterman Group.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm November 26 to 5am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to litter clearance works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm November 26 to 5am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm December 2 to 5am December 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 westbound, M1, junction 11A to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm December 9 to 5am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11a to junction 9 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.