18 road closures for Central Bedfordshire drivers to watch out for

File photo of a road closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm February 24 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 to Old London Road - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm February 24 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 clockwise, A5120 Roundabout, Houghton Regis - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm February 24 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade South Roundabout to Biggleswade - lane closures due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway.

• A5, from 9pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 clockwise, M1, junction 11A West Roundabout, Chalton - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.

• A421, from 8pm February 26 to 6am March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, M1, junction 13 to A6 Elstow - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm February 27 to 5am February 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 - entry slip road closure and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to 14 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm March 10 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade to Baldock - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.