Arriva's Leighton Buses partnership is finalist in national transport awards

Bus operator Arriva has been shortlisted for an industry award for the work it's done in transforming Leighton Buzzard's network.

The awards shine a light on all those who work in the transport industry and recognises the excellence, expertise and innovation shown by those who work hard to improve the UK’s transport networks.

Arriva and Leighton’s Buses Partnership has been shortlisted in the Best Alliance/Collaboration of the Year category.

The bus operator launched a new network in May 2023 and redesigned the entire network was to incorporate new housing estates

It now has longer hours of operation and Sunday services.

It also has better connectivity with Arriva’s interurban bus network to nearby towns plus platform-to-platform links with buses timetabled to meet fast trains to/from London.

Arriva received a total of five individual nominations across four categories this year, including nominations for a road safety campaign aimed at children.

Arriva was also nominated in the following categories:

Best Bus Service: Arriva's Greenline 757. The coach service runs from Luton, to the airport and to London Victoria station.

Excellence in Road Safety, Traffic Management and Enforcement: Arriva UK Bus Stop and Stay campaign, launched schoolchildren of the dangers of crossing the road without looking properly after they get off the bus.

Best Alliance/Collaboration of the Year – Blink and Arriva, for an employee app designed to help connect frontline employees.

Bus Operator of the Year – Arriva Midlands, which covers Derby, Tamworth, Telford, Shrewsbury, Leicester, Hinckley, Coalville, Milton Keynes and Luton.

Arriva’s managing director (regions) Alistair Hands said: “We’ve achieved a lot in the past year, all underpinned by the hard work and expertise of our team.

“It's great to see it recognised externally by this shortlist and I wish the best of luck to all our nominees.”