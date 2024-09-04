Back on track: Passenger Railway Services

The plan to put passengers at the heart of our railways is set to become law as Alex Mayer MP backed the Government’s sweeping plans to take the railways into public ownership.

Ms Mayer voted for the “Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill on its "third reading". The Bill amends legislation to make appointing a public sector train operator the "default", rather than a "last resort", allowing ministers to take services into public ownership when contracts expire while Great British Railways (GBR), a new public body, is set up. That means when the contract for London Northwestern train services ends (currently run by West Midlands trains), the trains can be taken back into state hands. The plan is to improve journeys for passengers and reduce costs for taxpayers. The local MP says the landmark legislation will prioritise passengers over private companies and she hopes help tackle decades of delays, cancellations and unreliable services on the country’s trains. Ms Mayer said: “Under the Conservatives our trains were run into the ground. This Government has a comprehensive plan to fix them, and this Bill is a crucial first step. It’s all about making the railways work better for the people that use them – passengers. That’s especially important in a climate emergency where we need to be encouraging more people onto our trains.” Shadow Great British Railways, which will pave the way for GBR, was also launched today by the Transport Secretary. Ministers also said a Rail Sale will be held in 2025, offering 50% discounts on tickets.