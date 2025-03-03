Central Bedfordshire drivers warned to expect severe delays on the A1

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another four will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade South Roundabout to Biggleswade - lane closures due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A428 both directions, A1 Sandy roundabout to A428 Barford Road roundabout - diversion route for emergency works on behalf of UKPN.

• A5, to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1,to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, fto 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 9pm March 3 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 3 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 3 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Brogborough - lane closures due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9am March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Hinxworth Road to Astwick, lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade, lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Brogborough, junction 13 - exit slip road lane closure due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm March 10 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade to Baldock - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Chalton Roundabout to Thorn Road Roundabout - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Bedford Road Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 13 to 5am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.

• A1, from 9pm March 17 to 5am March 22, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford Interchange entry slip - slip road closure and diversion route for resurfacing works on behalf of CBC.

