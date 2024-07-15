Central Bedfordshire road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed sign

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1(M), junction 6 to Alconbury - mobile works for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, o 5am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm July 15 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Baldock - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 15 to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile works for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 18 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade South to Biggleswade North - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm July 29 to 5am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) both directions, junction 10 to junction 6 - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.