Drivers told to expect severe delays on the A1 in Bedfordshire

Temporary red road closed sign

Motorists will have 9 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week – with severe delays expected on the A1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers - permanent works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, to 11.59pm March 31 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, All approaches to Black Cat roundabout - Narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Diddington to Brampton - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 5am July 9 2025 to 11.59pm April 30 2027, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout - North quadrant closure for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A45, from 8am July 14 to 3pm July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Raunds to Thrapston, Lay-by closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Little Paxton - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 19, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Sandy to Biggleswade North Roundabout - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm July 16 to 5am July 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Little Paxton to Buckden - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm July 18 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton, junction - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.