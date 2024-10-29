Over 20 road closures for Leighton Buzzard motorists to avoid this week

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 24 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 13 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade to Buckden - mobile lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

Traffic and travel news. Image supplied by Radar.

• A5, from midnight, October 25 to 11.59pm October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, A4012 to White Horse Close - no carriageway incursion for meter works on behalf of AWG.

• A421, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 30 to 5am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Georgetown - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 10pm September 23 to 5am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures, speed restriction and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm October 28 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Watling Street Roundabout - multiway traffic signals, link road closure and diversion route due to electrical works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A5, from 8pm October 28 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Turn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 28 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to A5 Roundabout - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Salford Road - carriageway closures and diversion routes for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm October 30 to 5am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Hockliffe Road - traffic signals on behalf of Ethical Power.

• A5, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - partial roundabout carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to Baldock - mobile lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm November 1 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 12 to junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8am November 4 to 6pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe Road to Bull Farm Close - traffic signals and narrow lanes for 278 works on behalf of STD Civils.

• A5, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 5 to 5am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.