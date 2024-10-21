FIle photo of a road closed sign.

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another 10 will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, to 5am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade to Holme (London Rd) - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am October 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures, speed restriction and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 6am November 2, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 5am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Georgetown - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign - maintenance works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from midnight, October 22 to 11.59pm October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Bull Farm Close to Hockliffe Road - no carriageway incursion for frame and cover works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 8pm October 22 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Heath And Reach - two-way traffic signals for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Salford Road to M1, junction 13 - lane closures for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to Newlands Road - lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm October 28 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Watling Street Roundabout - multiway traffic signals, link road closure and diversion route due to electrical works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A421, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Salford Road - carriageway closures and diversion routes for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm October 30 to 5am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Hockliffe Road - traffic signals on behalf of Ethical Power.

• A5, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - partial roundabout carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to Baldock - mobile lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1(M), junction 6 to Alconbury - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8am November 4 to 6pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe Road to Bull Farm Close - traffic signals and narrow lanes for 278 works on behalf of STD Civils.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.