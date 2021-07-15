Trash Cube shows scale of litter issues in Leighton Buzzard

A new Trash Cube was on display in the Market Square, Leighton Buzzard on Tuesday to try to encourage residents to litter less.

Central Bedfordshire Council and its waste and recycling partner FCC Environment debuted the cube as part of the council's Community Day of ActionThe cube contained litter picked in the area the previous day and aims to show residents the volume of litter that the council and FCC Environment manage daily.

The cube will make appearances at events throughout the county over the summer.

The Trash Cube

