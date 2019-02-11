Trespasser forces train to brake sharply near Leighton Buzzard

A London Northwestern train was forced to brake sharply near Leighton Buzzard this morning (Monday) after reports of a trespasser walking down the side of the track.

The incident was reported to London Northwestern Railway shortly before 8.20am.

A spokesperson for London Northwestern Railway said: “There were reports of a person walking down the side of the track near Cheddington earlier this morning.

“Trains were cautioned through the area for a time while the situation was assessed, but services returned to normal soon afterwards.”

One passenger posted on Twitter, @SSgoodship: “@LNRailway Hello. 07:50 WOL-EUS just braked sharply, several people fell quite hard. Outside Leighton Buzzard. What’s going on please?”

In response, @LNRailway tweeted: “Hi there, sorry to hear that. This is due to trespassers on the railway and will hopefully be resolved soon.”

A satellite view of Leighton Buzzard Train Station. Photo from Google Maps

Trespassing on the railway is illegal, trespassers could be taken to court and face a £1000 fine.

If you see someone trespassing on the railway, call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40.