Trespasser forces train to brake sharply near Leighton Buzzard

A London Northwestern train was forced to brake sharply near Leighton Buzzard this morning (Monday) after reports of a trespasser walking down the side of the track.
The incident was reported to London Northwestern Railway shortly before 8.20am.
A spokesperson for London Northwestern Railway said: “There were reports of a person walking down the side of the track near Cheddington earlier this morning.
“Trains were cautioned through the area for a time while the situation was assessed, but services returned to normal soon afterwards.”
One passenger posted on Twitter, @SSgoodship: “@LNRailway Hello. 07:50 WOL-EUS just braked sharply, several people fell quite hard. Outside Leighton Buzzard. What’s going on please?”
In response, @LNRailway tweeted: “Hi there, sorry to hear that. This is due to trespassers on the railway and will hopefully be resolved soon.”
Trespassing on the railway is illegal, trespassers could be taken to court and face a £1000 fine.
If you see someone trespassing on the railway, call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40.