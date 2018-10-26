Wing father says goodbye to beard in fundrazoring effort for ELA Kenya trip!

A trio of Wing school friends are hoping their Kenya fundraising campaign will be a roaring success after one of their fathers shaved off his beloved beard for the cause.

Lucy Watson, 14, and her friends Eloise Ward, 15, and Antonia Swabey, 14, are raising money for a once in a lifetime trip to Africa to help with community projects.

Lucy, Antonia and Eloise

The opportunity - in 2020 - has been arranged thanks to The Cottesloe School, and the determined pupils each have to raise £3,900, which started when Lucy’s dad Mark, 46, decided to have a trim...

Lucy’s mum, Sarah, 49, said: “Ever since I have known Mark he’s had a goatee beard.

“He came up with the idea and was talking about it with Lucy and said ‘I could do that...’

“He did it at home and the girls came back from school and found him looking completely different. They were a bit shocked - I don’t think they’d ever seen him without any form of beard!”

Mark with his beard

Removing Mark’s mane has raised over £550 towards their goal, and now Lucy, of Wing, Eloise, of Burcott, and Antonia, of Linslade and Stewkley, have already planned their next event, a ‘Fundraising Quiz Night and Auction’.

On Friday, November 2, at Wing Sports and Social Club, residents are invited to enter in teams of six (£10 per head) to enjoy a quiz, raffle and sharing platter. Doors open at 7.15pm and guests are advised to book in advance.

Raffle prizes include: Northampton Rugby ball and tickets, Watford tickets, MK Dons tickets, a pass for Woburn, seven nights at a villa in Spain, passes for Bletchley Park and Waddesdon, golf at Aylesbury Vale course and an escape room experience for four at ‘Don’t Get Locked In’.

Sarah added: “Their four week expedition is important for their own personal development - teaching them to plan and the value of money.

And without!

“They will be building school desks, fences... it’s another culture in another part of the world, and a chance to give something back.”