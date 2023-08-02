A pair of cows caused chaos caused chaos on one of Britains busiest motorways after they fell off the back of a lorry yesterday (August 1). The animals blocked the M6 for nearly two hours, and summer holidaymarkers were stuck in three-mile long traffic jams while the incident was dealt with.

Motorists suffered long delays between junctions 8 and 10 near Wolverhampton, which were closed in both directions as the injured animals were moved to safety. Other lorry drivers stopped to helped contain the cattle before both carriageways reopened at 11.45am but with delays of still up to 60 minutes.

Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said on Twitter: “We have two injured cows in the carriageway two miles apart that have fallen from a lorry. Both southbound and northbound closed whilst we try get the injured cows off the motorway safely.

“Last thing we want is for them to bolt into moving traffic”

One of the cows fell to the road between junction 8 and 9 at around 10.20am while the other fell between junctions 9 and 10 - two miles apart. Drivers were warned to avoid the area as the incident was dealt with the help of police, highways workers and other drivers.

The force added: “Big thank you to the lorry drivers who stopped to help contain the cows as well as @HighwaysWMIDS @Trafficwmp @firearmsWMP.